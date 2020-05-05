Logan Paul Confirms He's Dating Josie Canseco (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is taken!

The 25-year-old YouTuber got candid about his love life, confirming that he and Josie Canseco are "pretty serious" and quarantining together.

"It's just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl," Paul told ET's Katie Krause via video chat about whom he's isolating with. When asked if it was the 23-year-old model, Paul replied, "Yeah."

While he wouldn't elaborate on their relationship, he did share how they met.

"It was a crossing of L.A. circles," he explained. "She's over here and I'm over there and we crossed circles one night…It's f**king serious. It's pretty serious. Yeah."

Paul and Canseco romance rumors first circulated in January after they were spotted holding hands at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California. Canseco was last linked to Brody Jenner, whom she was rumored to have split from in October, shortly after they had made things social media and red carpet official.

While Paul had previously told ET what his ideal partner would be like, he said that, at the end of the day, the right person doesn't have to check off all the boxes on your checklist.

"Relationships are about compromise. If you have a checklist and the person you're with checks off all those boxes, good for you. I envy that person. That is insane," he said. "I think the idea is to get in a relationship and grow with the person as they develop traits you are attracted to. [Josie], she definitely checks out the majority for sure. Just like me, we both have stuff to work on."

Paul has previously dated Alissa Violet, Amanda Cerny, Jessica Serfaty and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet. He did, however, share that now he's more cautious about jumping into a new relationship.

"Full transparency, if you're a woman and you get tied up in my life, your life will never be the same," Paul said candidly. "It's a whirlwind, so I'm hesitant to involve the person I'm spending my time with as much as I do everything else, for the sake of them and their life."

He added that it's a conversation he now has with any new girlfriend, "because I didn't realize with my last relationship, it had serious repercussions with this girl."

"You say the name Jake Paul or Logan Paul, depending on the room you're in, some people get a shiver down their spine," he said. "Just the sound of it is like, 'Oh those kids.' And I totally get it, we've done some [stuff] and I want people to be aware of [it] before they get into it."

Meanwhile, Paul is gearing up for fans to see his new movie, Valley Girl, the musical adaptation of the 1983 cult classic.

The movie follows star-crossed teens Julie (Jessica Rothe) -- the ultimate Valley girl -- and Randy (Josh Whitehouse), a punk rocker from the wrong side of the Hollywood Hills.

"It's a musical and I was lucky enough to be surrounded by a cast that has musical talent. They carried the song," he said of his participation, adding that he wants to continue acting. "When I first came to Hollywood, I wanted to be an actor. That was my goal, and then this internet stuff took over my life. And it is fun because you can literally control everything, which is nice, and with Hollywood, it's a hurry-up-and-wait process... But I'm definitely going to be doing more acting soon."

"Going to set was awesome. I loved all the cast, I loved dressing up and pretending I was in the '80s," he shared. "Even the songs, I love music demo the '80s. The soundtrack is awesome."

Valley Girl will be available on digital platforms on May 8.

