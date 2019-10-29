Are things over between Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco? According to Instagram, that might be the case.

After making things both social media and red carpet official within the past few weeks, all traces of these two all coupled up have disappeared from both Jenner and Canseco's Instagram accounts.

TMZ reports via sources that the pair have split up, citing their age difference -- Jenner is 36 and Canseco is 22 -- as the main factor. ET has reached out to reps for Jenner and Canseco.

The reported breakup comes after the couple walked the red carpet at the Calabasas' Halloween experience, Nights of the Jack, together in early October.

ET also caught up with Jenner two weeks ago where he talked about the possibility of Canseco joining The Hills: New Beginnings.

"I can't answer that at this time, to be completely honest. Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who's going to be on the second season," he said.

Jenner's Hills co-stars, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, recently gushed about Canseco to ET's Brice Sander. "We love Josie!" Pratt said of the model.

"I actually did a show with Josie a long time ago," Montag added. "I lived with Josie for two weeks. I feel like we know her pretty well."

Jenner did note to ET that his split from Kaitlynn Carter will be documented on the MTV reality series.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that," he said of his and Carter's separation. "Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you'll definitely see some of that."

Carter is newly single herself after her split from Miley Cyrus. Since the breakup, Cyrus has moved on to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

