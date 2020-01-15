Josie Canseco appears to have a new man in her life.

The 23-year-old model was spotted holding hands with YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday while they strolled through the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California, with a friend.

Canseco sported a strapless black top, jeans and a studded belt for the outing, while 24-year-old Paul opted for a hoodie and black pants. Both Canseco and Paul also wore baseball caps as the latter made purchases around the market, including a chastity belt, phonograph and vintage skis.

MEGA

Canseco was last linked to Brody Jenner, who she was rumored to have split from in October shortly after they made things social media and red carpet official. At the time of their rumored split, TMZ reported that their age difference -- Jenner is 13 years Canseco's senior -- played a big factor.

Earlier this month, Paul, who split from Chloe Bennet in October 2018, told ET's Katie Krause that he's "single right now," before insisting that 2020 would be "the year of the girlfriend."

"I'm confident," he said. "... We'll see. I'm probably really wrong, but I hope not."

Paul, who said last year that he's ready for a "high-profile relationship," went on to read a list of the qualities he's looking for in a future wife, instructing his potential dates to "check as many of these boxes as you can."

"Wit, confidence, intelligence, opinionated, empathetic, self-aware, active listener, sexual deviant -- she gotta be a sexual deviant!" he said. "... Talented, wordly, she gotta have foresight, and she gotta be insightful."

Watch ET's full interview with Paul below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Logan Paul Wishes Justin Bieber Well After Lyme Disease Diagnosis (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Remove All Instagram Pics of Each Other Amid Breakup Report

Logan Paul Sends Encouraging Words to Justin Bieber After Lyme Disease Diagnosis Reveal (Exclusive)

Logan Paul Says He's Ready to Get Into MMA After Boxing Defeat to KSI (Exclusive)

Related Gallery