Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee is looking to move forward. The season 2 contestant, who got engaged to Shayne Jansen in the pods only to call things off at the altar, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her wedding dress from the Netflix show.

"Any suggestions on where I can donate my LIB wedding dress? It's a US size 2 tailored from bust to floor at 162 cm," she wrote, sharing a photo of the strapless white gown. "(I bought her with my own money so it took a while to let her go)."

When a fan asked whether production on the show paid for the wedding dresses, Natalie replied to the question, "They do but you have to choose a dress from their selection and I wasn't really loving any of them so ended up buying my own! Mostly because I thought it would be my only wedding."

Natalie and Shayne had a messy split on season 2 of the show, saying that they had intended to tie the knot until an off-camera fight the night before their wedding.

Back in July, Natalie described the situation with Shayne as "a toxic mess" that "still continues on today," on her Out of the Pods podcast with co-star Deepti Vempati.

The exes dated on and off after filming on the show wrapped.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix with the wedding finale episode set to take place on Friday, Oct. 13.

