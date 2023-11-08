Love Is Blind season 5 was arguably the messiest of the Netflix reality show's seasons. Only two couples made it to the altar (that were shown), and the splits, contestants' past history, and more made for a season that felt less about love stories and more about drama.

Now season 2 alum Natalie Lee is sharing a cast rumor about season 5 on the latest episode of her Out of the Pods podcast with former co-star Deepti Vempati.

"I have some… I don't really have tea, but there are some rumblings across…" Natalie began before explaining that the casts from the various seasons of the hit Netflix show keep in touch and often talk about the show together.

"One of the things we all heard is there was a push for Milton to say 'I do' at the altar," Natalie claimed before adding, "I don't know if it's true or not. It's really just a rumor, speculation."

Netflix

James Milton Johnson IV (aka Milton) tied the knot with Lydia Velez Gonzalez, making the pair the only couple to get hitched on season 5.

As to why there might have been a push for the two to get married, Natalie speculated, "They needed a married couple and probably Lydia and Milton was the closest where they felt like, 'OK, we can kind of push them over that finish line.' Speculation, though. Who knows. Not confirmed."

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Season 5 of the reality show had several pitfalls, including a lawsuit from an unseen contestant alleging false imprisonment and sexual assault from her then-fiancé.

Contestant Renee Poche was also filmed throughout her journey and engagement to contestant Carter Wall, later claiming that production cut her story, which made it all the way to the altar because of concerns over how her now-ex treated her.

All five seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available on Netflix.

For more on Milton and Lydia's bond, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: