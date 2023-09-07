From the pods to beyond, season 5 of Love Is Blind might just be the Netflix series' most dramatic one yet. In the newly released trailer and first-look images from the latest installment of the reality dating show, a new group is trying to figure out if love is truly blind.

Things start off hopeful with contestant Johnie telling an unseen man, "I'm always going to think about you for the rest of my life." That connection quickly it begins to unravel as the contestants start to discuss their insecurities, including Johnie declaring, "My past sounds like 8,000 walking red flags."

And it looks like one woman might just walk away from the experience altogether, as a man is heard saying off-camera, "When you love somebody, you don't just leave without telling them anything."

Netflix

More drama unfolds as contestant Uche tells fellow contestant Milton, "She planned for us to both be here because she couldn't let me go," seemingly implying another love triangle is in the works.

And one protective dad tells a suitor, "Love is blind, I get that, but sometimes love wants to fly first class."

Needless to say, fans will have plenty to tune in for come Friday, Sept. 22.

Netflix

This season is set in Houston, Texas, and features returning co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Recently several season 4 cast members weighed in on the Laceys returning to the show despite public criticism for Vanessa's seemingly preferential treatment towards certain cast members in the reunion special.

Love Is Blind season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix, with new episodes coming out weekly until the wedding finale episode on Oct. 13.

