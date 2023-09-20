Love might be blind, but it's also emotional! In a new sneak peek clip for the upcoming season 5 premiere of Love Is Blind, contestant Taylor Rue opens up about her decision to join the dating experiment.

"In the past, I don't think I truly loved myself," Taylor admits, wiping away tears. "Yeah, I struggled with loving myself and I feel like I let myself go."

The 26-year-old teacher says she's now ready to find her husband.

"I love myself now, and I'm ready to love somebody else, like, give it my all," she explains. "So when I got this opportunity, I was like, 'Why wouldn't I try it?'"

Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Friday on Netflix. This season features Houston, Texas-based singles looking to find the one in the pods and beyond.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to help guide the contestants, despite recent criticism.

Watch the clip below for more on how past cast members have reacted to the Lacheys.

