Well, what have we here? On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, complete with first look images. And from the photos, it very much appears that contestants Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann are, in fact, together.

The former exes, who connected in the pods, are seen sitting on a couch together holding hands in several first look photos and in the trailer. So unless that's an emotional support hand hold, it seems that the two have rekindled their romance in the year since filming on the Netflix reality show wrapped.

Jeramey's former fiancée, Laura Dadisman, whom he proposed to in the pods, was not in attendance in person for the special, but did video chat in from Barcelona, Spain, where she was on a work trip.

Netflix

Both Jeramey and Sarah Ann have clearly made enemies with their castmates, some of whom have already called them out publicly for their actions on the show. And that tension seems to follow them into the reunion.

"I've never stayed up until 5 a.m. just chatting," Chelsea Blackwell shadily tells Sarah Ann, referencing Jeramey's late-night outing with Sarah Ann that ultimately ended his engagement to Laura.

Sarah Ann is also seen shouting, "I'm a pick me girl? You're the pick me, girl!" as Laura declares, "You're a clown."

Netflix

After the reunion filmed, Jeramey commented on an Instagram of his cast meetup complete with a jet ski session, writing, "I don't condone how I acted during this. I'm even watching this back like 'WTF?'"

As for his ex, Laura, who told Jeramey to "go kick rocks with open-toed shoes," Jeramey told one commenter, "She definitely put me in my place. Rightfully so."

Netflix

As for Sarah Ann, she didn't seem to be as affected by the footage, commenting on the post, " ☀️🌊❤ *grabs jet ski*."

It appears that Sarah Ann and contestant Jessica Vestal also have some tension as they are seen arguing in a first look photo. Jess previously said on The Viall Files podcast that she found Sarah Ann's behavior to be "profoundly inappropriate."

Netflix

In addition to the on-screen drama, Jeramey has also publicly addressed claims that he was engaged weeks before going to film the show and living with his then-fiancée.

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in prior interviews, this topic was discussed, nobody is surprised by this," Jeramey shared in a recent Instagram video. "It is something that was well-documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened not to make it in there."

He also claimed that he did not apply to be on the show, saying casting directors direct messaged him on Instagram -- a common practice according to past cast members.

Netflix

"I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn't seek this out," he added. "I was actually reached out to over Instagram."

He further pressed, "I'd already been on my own for a number of weeks at that point."

It's unclear whether Jeramey's past engagement will be addressed in the reunion, but allegations that contestant Trevor Sova had a secret girlfriend were mentioned in the trailer.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special airs Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

