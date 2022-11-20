Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity.

Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in a joint statement posted by both Alagbada to their own Instagram stories.

"Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time," the statement continued.

It is not made clear to what "on-going legal proceedings" their statement is referring.

The statement continued, "Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped out lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

SK Alagbada/Instagram

Alagbada and Ross met during their time on season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series Love Is Blind.

Alagbada fell for Ross and proposed to her, but when it came time to actually exchange vows Alagbada did not go through with getting married.

The pair revealed during the season 3 reunion that they'd managed to work through their issues and reconcile in an effort to make their relationship work. However, not long after, rumors began to circulate that Alagbada had been flirting with and getting romantically involved with other women.

Amid the allegations, Ross deleted all photos of Alagbada from her social media, and Alagbada did the same shortly after.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast on Raven and SK’s Relationship Drama and Show’s Tension (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: SK Admits to Having Wedding Day Fears

'Love Is Blind': Raven Responds to Viral Pod Workout on Bartise's Date

'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Here's How to Find the Cast on Instagram

'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples

Related Gallery