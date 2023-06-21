'Love Island USA' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock: See a First Look

Love Island USA is back!

Peacock will launch the latest season of the dating reality show starting Tuesday, July 18, with new episodes dropping six days a week, it was announced Wednesday.

Set in Fiji, the upcoming installment will feature a new group of "sexy singles on a search for love" while living in a beachside villa. Throughout their stay, the islanders will couple up to face heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive throughout the season, forcing islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

According to Peacock, Love Island USA was the most-streamed original reality competition series in its history.

Watch the concept trailer for the newest season of Love Island USA below.

Love Island USA was picked up by Peacock for two seasons in February 2022 after a three-season run on CBS.

Sarah Hyland was tapped as host with Love Island UK narrator Iain Stirling taking on the same role for the Peacock series. Last season's winners were Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison, who officially broke up in January.

