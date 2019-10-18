Is the Lord of Hell making a trip to the multiverse?

Rumors began to surface last week that Lucifer star Tom Ellis would be making a special cameo as Lucifer Morningstar on The CW's upcoming DC crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," after a Canadian Twitter account wrote that Ellis was spotted filming a scene with other Arrow-verse actors. Now, Lucifer himself is setting the record straight.

ET was on the Los Angeles, California, set of Lucifer when Ellis was asked to confirm whether he was taking part in "Crisis." For fans hoping for a surprise Lucifer cameo on the massive winter event, brace yourselves.

"Right, OK, see... this is what happens. I go to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for his birthday and now suddenly, I'm in a different show!" Ellis exclaimed to ET's Katie Krause.

Asked to clarify further, the British actor completely shut down speculation that he is part of a "Crisis on Infinite Earths" surprise.

"No!" the 40-year-old said with a laugh. "Hard pass, sorry... Sorry fans."

While Ellis won't be one of dozens of past and present DC actors making significant appearances as part of the crossover this winter, there will be plenty of other familiar faces for fans to geek out over.

In addition to the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Smallville alums Tom Wellingand Erica Durance return as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Birds of Prey's Ashley Scott reprises her role as the Huntress and talent from other iconic DC series, like Burt Ward and Kevin Conroy, will be making cameos. Brandon Routh, who played the Man of Steel in 2006's Superman Returns, will also be back as the Man of Steel, as well as Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, both returning as Clark and Lois, respectively.

Netflix announced in June that it was bringing back Lucifer for a fifth and final season via an enthusiastic video message from Ellis celebrating the supernatural series return.

While there will be 16 more episodes before the series wraps, Ellis was asked about the chances for a Lucifer spinoff once the mothership series ends: "I'm the wrong person to ask that!" We can only hope.

thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019

Lucifer returns for its final season in 2020 on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Talks Latinx Representation and That Season Finale Dance Routine (Exclusive)

'Lucifer' Gets Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

Related Gallery