Lucifer is going back in time for a very special noir episode -- and there's a musical twist!

The fifth and final season of the Netflix drama will feature an entire episode shot in black and white set in an alternative universe in the 1940s with the Prince of Hell himself, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), dusting off his pipes and singing alongside his confidante from Hell, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), aka Maze, ET exclusively reveals. The pair sing a period-specific classic, though the exact song will remain a surprise.

"I can't tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer," Ellis exclusively tells ET's Katie Krause on the set of Lucifer's final season. "We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually."

It's not just any other hour of Lucifer, which will air as the season's fourth episode. The stars of the beloved series will be playing wildly different characters from the ones they normally portray.

"The lovely thing about this episode is you see a lot of our regular characters in a different light," Ellis teases, adding that they all take on new personas with vastly different "characteristics." "The thing about Lucifer is that he's timeless, so he's been coming back to Earth all this time. There's an element to Lucifer where he seems to be from the Oscar Wilde period. And to see the other characters fall back into that style is quite interesting."

ET exclusively debuts the first official photo from the musical noir episode, featuring Ellis, 40, and Brandt, 37, singing a duet at the piano dressed to the nines in '40s-era cocktail attire. Ellis looks dapper in a stylish tux and bow tie, while Brandt channels her inner starlet in a corseted evening gown as they perform their duet.

"It's always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It's been a really nice element to the show that came in season one and [we've] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it's not just Lucifer who sings these days," Ellis says, jokingly adding, "We certainly won't be [covering] any Ariana Grande. No Taylor Swift. Not this time!"

Joshua Coleman

"We're touching on a period where the language is different. What we're wearing is different, the points of view are different and within that, it's challenging because the audience knows the characters from season one," Brandt exclusively tells ET. "But I think episode four, you're going to see the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is."

The actress, who sings a second '40s-era number in the episode separate from her duet with Ellis, expressed excitement over playing a "new" character she says has given her an "injection of creativity" in the series' final season.

"I do sing with Tom, which is something I know that the fans really wanted," Brandt says. "It's a beautiful, beautiful rendition of one of my favorite songs and a classic and has incredible American vocals, and we pay homage to that era and time. There's just a really sweet connection -- we just filmed it the other day -- between the two characters that I don't think we've really shown in the five years we've been doing the show. So yeah, I think [fans] will be really excited about that little duet."

As Brandt notes, the episode represents "a full-circle moment" for Lucifer and Maze -- whose friendship is a fan favorite -- that fills in several blanks for viewers.

"The storyline is really the genesis of the Maze that fans have come to know and love, but we track it back to its origin point and how the relationship between Maze and Lucifer was really forged and why she would help, you know?" she says, before praising her co-star, Ellis. "I'm so lucky. I show up and I work opposite people who really love what they do. They're prepared and they really care. Tom was super supportive and we got to do something new and fresh."

Co-star Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker, dropped some revealing intel about her part in the episode, revealing that her primary character, Chloe, is "pretty much nonexistent" in the hour. While German couldn't reveal her alter ego, she shared that she does have an East Coast accent.

"None of us are playing our characters which is really, really fun," German exclusively tells ET. "Everyone has a really different take on what they normally do -- the language, the speaking, the look, the costumes. Wardrobe, hair and makeup just killed it. It's also fun seeing the cast doing something so different. I was actually dreading this episode, to be honest; I was very nervous to go straight into this one and have a whole new sort of speak and walk to work on and now I don't want it to end!"

Aimee Garcia, who plays "ray of sunshine" forensic scientist Ella Lopez, exclusively tells ET that her new persona will force people to see her "in the polar opposite way you could possibly imagine." "We're goin' 180," she hints. "Ella is here and when you see who I am in this episode... the one word I would use is unrecognizable."

D.B. Woodside, who plays angel Amenadiel, tells ET his costumes are "completely outrageous" and promised that the visuals are "going to be pretty funny." While Woodside remained coy, like his co-stars, he did offer one nugget: "You are going to see D.B. as Amenadiel physically playing something that we have not seen on this show yet."

Though production on the final 16 episodes will go for several more months, Ellis promises that the end of Lucifer will be satisfying to longtime fans of the series.

"I hope they'll feel slightly more like satisfied in the way that Breaking Bad ended and less Game of Thrones, put it that way," he quips, emphasizing that any lingering questions fans may have will be answered. "Yeah. I mean, the beautiful thing is that you're not always lucky enough to know that this is your final season. So to have that has been great for our writers to be able to write to it and end our story properly the way we want to. In our terms."

Does that mean the cast knows how Lucifer's story ends?

"I do know how it ends and I will be totally honest, when they told me how it ends I may have gotten a little bit emotional," Garcia shares. "Then the first thing I did was touch my heart. I'm sure there will be a lot of Kleenexes especially because anyone who is a hopeless romantic out there, we have a Beauty and the Beast love story going on and ultimately it's about love. But ya'll are gonna cry your little eyes out! And we're gonna rip out your hearts! But we're gonna make you laugh and it'll be fun."

The fifth and final season of Lucifer premieres in 2020 on Netflix.

