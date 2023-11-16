Lukas Gage made his return to the red carpet, marking his first public appearance following the recent divorce filing by his estranged husband, Chris Appleton.

The White Lotus star graced the season 5 premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, showcasing a sleek all-black ensemble with matching shoes. Notably absent from his attire was his wedding ring, signaling the dissolution of his marriage.

The 40-year-old celebrity hairstylist officially filed for divorce from the 28-year-old Gage in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 13, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for their separation.

The documents obtained by ET reveal a date of separation on Nov. 10 and mention a postnuptial agreement signed by the former couple back in May.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A source told ET, "Chris and Lukas haven't been getting along recently and things haven't been great between them. It got worse and they decided it was best to end their relationship."

The couple's marital split occurred six and a half months after their Las Vegas wedding in April, where Kim Kardashian officiated, and Shania Twain serenaded the pair.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA

Appleton, who has two children from a previous relationship, and Gage had previously kept their relationship low-key, with the divorce announcement following closely after footage of their wedding day aired on the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians.

Despite initially keeping their romance out of the public eye, the couple gradually shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, including moments from their February trip to Mexico.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Prior to their split, both men publicly gushed about their romance.

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton said during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage echoed on the Today show later that month. "... We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

RELATED CONTENT: