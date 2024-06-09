Luke Bryan says he will never let his tours get stale!

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend, the 47-year-old "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" singer said he prioritizes shaking up his shows so that concertgoers aren't getting the same performance they've seen before. As someone who has been performing on tours for years, Bryan knows it's important to put a new spin on the songs fans want to hear.

"We had songs that we did... last year," Bryan shared. "And then we rehearsed them this week for the new tour."

He added, "We have to be careful and not revert back to 2023. That's old news. I mean, this is my year."

Luke Bryan on stage at CMA Fest 2024 - John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

For the country singer who has gone out on seven major tours throughout his career, constantly evolving and giving his fans something new is his number one priority. The singer is currently on his Mind of a Country Boy tour and is planning a sudden jump to the Farm Tour in September. His last performance on the former tour is Sept. 14 in Florida and he begins the ladder performances less than a week later in Virginia.

"I like to stay ready," he shared. "I wanna just be like, you call, I'm there. I'm like, you know, Superman in the phone booth."

It's a small price to pay for Bryan, who says he does everything for his fans. Talking with ET, he recalled some of his early years attending CMA Fest and standing outside in the hot sun to sign autographs for as many as eight hours. While looking back on his early career, he said that is one part he does not miss.

Bryan joked that while he loves his fans, if he could have an artificial intelligence [AI] version of him do the grunt work, he absolutely would.

"I let everybody else do stuff for me. I try not to interact with people generally," he joked. "This is actually the AI form of me. The other Luke is, you know, getting his feet rubbed on his tour bus."

Luke Bryan at CMA Fest 2024 - Getty Images

Of course, Bryan was joking as he has repeatedly talked about his love for his fans and performing, including at CMA Fest.

Luckily for the country music legend, the performance in Tennessee went worlds better than his April show in Vancouver, Canada, when he slipped onstage after stepping on what appeared to be a fan's phone on the stage, coming down hard on his back.

Bryan hilariously picked himself back up after the now-viral moment and asked the audience, "Did anybody get that?" Being a good sport, he tossed the phone back into the crowd, jokingly adding, "My lawyer will be calling."

He later spoke with ET backstage from American Idol and shared that while it was speculated that a phone caused his fall, he thinks the cause was actually something else entirely.

"Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up," Bryan said at the time. "I don't think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick."

Bryan was one of numerous major artists to take the stage during the CMA Fest at Nashville's iconic Ole Red venue for the Spotify House pop-up. The country music event was co-hosted by ET's own Cassie DiLaura and singer Lily Rose, and welcomed artists like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Dasha, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and more.

CMA Fest hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde airs June 25 on ABC.

