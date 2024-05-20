It was a bittersweet goodbye on Sunday's season 22 finale of American Idol. Katy Perry celebrated her exit from the hit ABC music competition in several signature styles and even enjoyed a bit of pizza during the live show.

Singer Abi Carter was crowned the show's winner, but all eyes were on Perry, who teared up numerous times throughout the episode.

However, fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest aren't necessarily buying that this will be the 39-year-old pop star's last time on Idol.

"I mean, you never say never, and I think she actually said, 'Keep the seat warm,'" Seacrest told ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet after the show. "I mean, walking away from us, that's a bold move, Katy!"

"I still think she's lying. I think it's a Katy Perry move to get the sympathy and then come back and say, 'Well…'" Richie quipped of his co-star.

As for Perry herself, she dished to ET, "Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows. I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

In terms of the "Firework" singer's legacy on the newly revamped Idol, Seacrest said that Perry ushered in a new era of the long-running show.

"So much kindness, so much genuine care and support for the contestants," he said. "Katy really led us to really evolve the show to be what it is today and she led us in the right direction."

Richie agreed, saying that together, the trio of judges "created that next scene."

Bryan noted that the longevity of the group's partnerships and chemistry is a rarity in the industry.

"We've had an amazing time together and the fact that we've done this for seven years together and everybody gels and works together, it's hard to find that in the world of entertainment, so we're blessed by that," Bryan shared. "We're blessed by the friendships."

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

When it comes to who will take Perry's seat, Richie has some lofty ambitions.

"Beyoncé, we need you right about now, and also, Taylor [Swift], if you're available," he quipped of two of the biggest stars in music today.

Bryan refused to answer, saying, "I'm staying away from that. I know the names."

As for Perry, she didn't give any specific suggestions, but she did open up about the type of person she wanted to see fill her spot.

"I hope it's someone fearless. I hope it's someone that doesn't mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself," Perry said. "There's a lot of people that's like, 'She's awful! She should go!' And there's a lot of people that are like, 'She speaks her mind! She's authentic!' Whatever, you can't win 'em all. I think it's actually better not to win 'em all because that means you actually have a point of view."

