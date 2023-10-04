Get your hands on the viral belt bag while you still can for the perfect fall accessory.
If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and for a long time it was impossible to get your hands on one before they sold out completely.
Thankfully, lululemon is welcoming the official start of cozy season with a restock of the TikTok-viral fleece belt bag in all three colors. The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the best accessories for fall and winter, so we predict it will sell out.
lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black
The black belt bag colorway will go with virtually everything in your wardrobe.
lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold
You can never go wrong with classic cream-colored sherpa.
lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Brown Earth/Gold
Rich chocolate brown is right on trend for fall.
The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original: it's the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes, it has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and its adjustable strap can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.
Given it's popularity, if your favorite color of the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is also in stock right now in plenty of cute options. Below, shop them all before it's too late.
