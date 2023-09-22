Style

Lululemon's Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Just in Time for the Start of Fall

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 5:38 PM PDT, September 22, 2023

Get your hands on the viral belt bag while you still can for the perfect fall accessory.

If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and for a long time it was impossible to get your hands on one before they sold out completely.

Thankfully, lululemon is welcoming the official start of cozy season with a restock of the TikTok-viral fleece belt bag in all three colors. The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the best accessories for fall and winter, so we predict it will sell out.

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold
lululemon

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold

You can never go wrong with classic cream-colored sherpa.

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black
lululemon

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black

The black belt bag colorway will go with virtually everything in your wardrobe.

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Brown Earth/Gold

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Brown Earth/Gold
lululemon

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Brown Earth/Gold

Rich chocolate brown is right on trend for fall.

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original: it's the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes, it has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and its adjustable strap can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if your favorite color of the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is also in stock right now in plenty of cute options. Below, shop them all before it's too late.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Atomic Purple Petrol Purple

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Atomic Purple Petrol Purple
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Atomic Purple Petrol Purple

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Deep Coal Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Deep Coal Black
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Deep Coal Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Black
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in True Navy

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in True Navy
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in True Navy

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

