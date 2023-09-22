If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and for a long time it was impossible to get your hands on one before they sold out completely.

Thankfully, lululemon is welcoming the official start of cozy season with a restock of the TikTok-viral fleece belt bag in all three colors. The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the best accessories for fall and winter, so we predict it will sell out.

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original: it's the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes, it has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and its adjustable strap can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if your favorite color of the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is also in stock right now in plenty of cute options. Below, shop them all before it's too late.

RELATED CONTENT: