Machine Gun Kelly is sporting a bold new look that likely can't be undone! The 33-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer, who also goes by Colson Baker, wiped his Instagram account clean on Tuesday, debuting a single image of himself shirtless.

And while MGK is known for his tattoos, this takes things to the next level. The performer covered all of his shoulders and most of his arms in thick black ink. The look covers up many of the singer's existing tattoos.

"For spiritual purposes only," he captioned the photo, thanking tattoo artist ROXX.

The artist posted another pic of MGK's new look, writing, "Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one."

MGK commented on the post, "🤞🏼😤 thanks for the joy and the pain."

The new look comes after Kelly's lady love, Megan Fox, recently debuted a new sleeve of cherry blossom tattoos on her left arm.

Earlier this month, a source opened up to ET about the status of the couple's relationship.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have their ups and downs, as most couples do," the source revealed. "They love so hard that sometimes things can be intense, but ultimately, they do their best to hear one another and better themselves. They both want a happy, loving, supportive, and honest relationship."

"Therapy and open communication play pivotal roles in their relationship dynamics, with the couple prioritizing constructive dialogue and personal growth," the source added. "Seeking guidance from a trusted third party allows them to navigate challenges and strengthen their bond, fostering an environment where mutual understanding thrives.

"They like to share their thoughts and feelings in a controlled environment with a trusted third party to ensure everyone is heard," the source explained. "It’s also a good way for them to develop plans to ensure a healthy future as individuals and as a couple."

The pair were recently spotted out at a Super Bowl after-party, posing for pics with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after his Kansas City Chiefs won the game.

