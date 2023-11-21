Machine Gun Kelly Wants to Go by a New Name

Machine Gun Kelly may be making a change to his name. At a recent concert, fans held up a sign urging MGK to "change your name!!!" MGK noticed the sign while onstage, telling the people, "I have no idea what that sign means."

The guys explained that they wanted MGK to change his name by taking out "machine gun" so as to not "glorify machine guns."

While MGK didn't promise anything that day, when he stepped out for the GQ Men of the Year party earlier this month, he asked photographers on the red carpet, "Instead of Machine Gun can you just call me Machine from now on? Just Machine."

MGK seemed to reiterate that two days later when he took to Instagram to share a series of photos, which he captioned, "🗣️ machine"

MGK's update comes amid his relationship with his fiancée, Megan Fox. Earlier this month, a source told ET that, nearly two years after they got engaged, the actress and rocker "are doing well" following their rough patch earlier this year.

"They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good," the source said. "They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married."

Shortly thereafter, in an interview with Good Morning America, Fox opened up about suffering a miscarriage with her and MGK's baby. "I had never been through anything like that before in my life," she said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

