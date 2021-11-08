Shopping

Macy's Black Friday Sale: All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 70% Off

All-Clad Cookware Sale
All-Clad

It's Black Friday early at Macy's just in time for Thanksgiving 2021. Even if you're having a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware. 

Now you can get discounts and save as much as 70% on some of the highest-quality cookware on the market. Select regular priced, sale and clearance items are marked down during Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale. You can also add a Martha Stewart roaster (currently 65% off for $28) as a bonus item when you start planning your Thanksgiving and holiday menus. 

See all of the All-Clad cookware, pots, and pans on sale and shop our top picks ahead.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
$840$300
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
$335$200
All-Clad 7-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set
All-Clad 7-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad 7-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set
$1,837$1,100
All-Clad Stainless Steel 12" Covered Fry Pan
All-Clad 12" Fry Pan with Lid
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 12" Covered Fry Pan
$200$130
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
$1,000$600
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
$670$400
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
$150$100
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5" Nonstick Fry Pan Set
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5" Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Macy's
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5" Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$90$63

