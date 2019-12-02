Shopping

Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale -- Amazing Discounts on Fashion, Accessories and More

By Amy Lee‍
Macy's Cyber Monday
Didn't get enough great deals out of Black Friday? Then it's time to get shopping at Macy's because the store has some doorbuster deals on offer during its Cyber Monday sale!

You're going to want to give your credit card a workout with the great deals the store has for Cyber Week. Get ahead with your holiday shopping by taking advantage of giant discounts on everything from fashion and jewelry to home goods.

You don't even need a code to shop in the unmissable sale!

Scroll down to check out ET Style's top picks of must-have products from the Macy's Cyber Monday sale and check back regularly for more great deals and ways to save, save, save during Cyber Week!

Striped-Hem Button-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Striped-Hem Button-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Macy's
Striped-Hem Button-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger

A turtleneck sweater with a hint of color. Plus, the sale price is too good to pass up. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Five Pocket Coated Jean
DKNY
DKNY Five Pocket Coated Jean
Macy's
Five Pocket Coated Jean
DKNY

Sleek coated jeans that appear like leather. Wear with everything from tees and sweaters to blazers and coats. 

REGULARLY $89

Sugar Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit
Macy's
Sugar Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills

A highlighter palette you need for your upcoming holiday glam looks. 

REGULARLY $40

Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
MICHAEL Michael Kors

A puffer coat is a must for winter. This long MICHAEL Michael Kors design accented with a faux fur trim will keep you warm and cozy all season long.

REGULARLY $340

Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket
Sharper Image
Sharper Image Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket
Macy's
Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket
Sharper Image

Get a restful night of sleep with a calming weighted blanket that provides next-level comfort and relaxation.

REGULARLY $200

Karla Leather East West Crossbody
Michael Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Karla Leather East West Crossbody
Macy's
Karla Leather East West Crossbody
Michael Michael Kors

A classic on-the-go crossbody bag makes a great gift for yourself or others.

REGULARLY $198

Cutout Surplice Bodysuit
BCBGeneration
BCBGeneration Cutout Surplice Bodysuit
Macy's
Cutout Surplice Bodysuit
BCBGeneration

You're going to get so much mileage out of this bodysuit! Just add jeans for an instantly polished outfit.

REGULARLY $68

4-Piece Sleigh All Day Lash Set
Tarte
Tarte 4-Piece Sleigh All Day Lash Set
Macy's
4-Piece Sleigh All Day Lash Set
Tarte

Everything you need for a fun, flirty gaze: a set of lashes, lash adhesive, lash applicator and mini eyeliner.

REGULARLY $42 (A $54 VALUE)

Wrap Coat
Cole Haan
Cole Haan wrap coat
Macy's
Wrap Coat
Cole Haan

How chic is this jacket? Dress it up or down, depending on your plans.  

REGULARLY $420

PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set
Adidas
Adidas PrimeKnit Sporta Bra and Leggings Set
Macy's
PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set
Adidas

A sleek black-and-white sports and leggings set that boasts a seamless compression fit for lightweight performance. 

REGULARLY $50
REGULARLY $70

Textured Shimmering Wrap Top
1.STATE
1.STATE Textured Shimmering Wrap Top
Macy's
Textured Shimmering Wrap Top
1.STATE

The perfect holiday top to wear with black trousers or jeans for the gal who doesn't like sequins. It has a hint of shimmer and a flattering wrap silhouette. 

REGULARLY $99

Faux-Suede Trench Coat
I.N.C.
I.N.C. Faux-Suede Trench Coat
Macy's
Faux-Suede Trench Coat
I.N.C.

This dreamy faux suede coat looks more expensive than it is -- and it's now 40% off! The belted paneled design accented by gold hardware exudes '70s vibes but is still very modern. 

REGULARLY $149.50

14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set
Macy's
14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray

The perfect kitchen starter kit (or if you're looking to replace your old set), this 15-piece non-stick cookware bundle is a big deal you don't want to sleep on.

REGULARLY $299.99

6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics 6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set
Macy's
6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set
Benefit Cosmetics

Everything you need for flawless brows, this Benefit Cosmetics limited-edition set features the makeup brand's six bestselling brow products. 

REGULARLY $59 (A $144 VALUE)

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech dealsCyber Monday gaming dealsCyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals

