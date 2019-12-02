Didn't get enough great deals out of Black Friday? Then it's time to get shopping at Macy's because the store has some doorbuster deals on offer during its Cyber Monday sale!

You're going to want to give your credit card a workout with the great deals the store has for Cyber Week. Get ahead with your holiday shopping by taking advantage of giant discounts on everything from fashion and jewelry to home goods.

You don't even need a code to shop in the unmissable sale!

Striped-Hem Button-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Tommy Hilfiger Macy's Striped-Hem Button-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Tommy Hilfiger A turtleneck sweater with a hint of color. Plus, the sale price is too good to pass up. REGULARLY $69.50 $27.80 at Macy's

Five Pocket Coated Jean DKNY Macy's Five Pocket Coated Jean DKNY Sleek coated jeans that appear like leather. Wear with everything from tees and sweaters to blazers and coats. REGULARLY $89 $53.40 at Macy's

Sugar Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Macy's Sugar Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills A highlighter palette you need for your upcoming holiday glam looks. REGULARLY $40 $24 at Macy's

Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat MICHAEL Michael Kors Macy's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat MICHAEL Michael Kors A puffer coat is a must for winter. This long MICHAEL Michael Kors design accented with a faux fur trim will keep you warm and cozy all season long. REGULARLY $340 $134.99 at Macy's

Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket Sharper Image Macy's Calming Comfort 10lb Weighted Blanket Sharper Image Get a restful night of sleep with a calming weighted blanket that provides next-level comfort and relaxation. REGULARLY $200 $79.99 at Macy's

Karla Leather East West Crossbody Michael Michael Kors Macy's Karla Leather East West Crossbody Michael Michael Kors A classic on-the-go crossbody bag makes a great gift for yourself or others. REGULARLY $198 $118.80 at Macy's

Cutout Surplice Bodysuit BCBGeneration Macy's Cutout Surplice Bodysuit BCBGeneration You're going to get so much mileage out of this bodysuit! Just add jeans for an instantly polished outfit. REGULARLY $68 $34 at Macy's

4-Piece Sleigh All Day Lash Set Tarte Macy's 4-Piece Sleigh All Day Lash Set Tarte Everything you need for a fun, flirty gaze: a set of lashes, lash adhesive, lash applicator and mini eyeliner. REGULARLY $42 (A $54 VALUE) $25 at Macy's

Wrap Coat Cole Haan Macy's Wrap Coat Cole Haan How chic is this jacket? Dress it up or down, depending on your plans. REGULARLY $420 $167.99 at Macy's

PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas Macy's PrimeKnit Sports Bra and Leggings Set Adidas A sleek black-and-white sports and leggings set that boasts a seamless compression fit for lightweight performance. REGULARLY $50 Sports Bra $35 at Macy's REGULARLY $70 Leggings $49 at Macy's

Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE Macy's Textured Shimmering Wrap Top 1.STATE The perfect holiday top to wear with black trousers or jeans for the gal who doesn't like sequins. It has a hint of shimmer and a flattering wrap silhouette. REGULARLY $99 $49.50 at Macy's

Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. Macy's Faux-Suede Trench Coat I.N.C. This dreamy faux suede coat looks more expensive than it is -- and it's now 40% off! The belted paneled design accented by gold hardware exudes '70s vibes but is still very modern. REGULARLY $149.50 $89.70 at Macy's

14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set Rachael Ray Macy's 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set Rachael Ray The perfect kitchen starter kit (or if you're looking to replace your old set), this 15-piece non-stick cookware bundle is a big deal you don't want to sleep on. REGULARLY $299.99 $79.99 at Macy's

6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Macy's 6-Pc. Brow Superstars! Limited Edition Set Benefit Cosmetics Everything you need for flawless brows, this Benefit Cosmetics limited-edition set features the makeup brand's six bestselling brow products. REGULARLY $59 (A $144 VALUE) $49 at Macy's

