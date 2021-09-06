Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, along with all the Labor Day sales! That means you only have a few hours left to save 30% on All-Clad cookware at Macy's Labor Day Sale. Exclusively at this Macy's sale event, shoppers get an extra 10% off using the promo code LABOR.

Macy's Labor Day Sale is offering tons of deals across categories for the long weekend, but we're looking ahead to Thanksgiving. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.

To score an extra 10% off the prices below, use promo code LABOR at checkout.

Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

