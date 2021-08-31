Shopping

Macy's Labor Day Sale: Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day is almost here and Macy's had launched tons of deals for their Labor Day sale event. Get ready to host with the most and take 30% off All-Clad cookware at Macy's. Exclusively at this Macy's sale event, shoppers get an extra 10% off using the promo code LABOR. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones. 

Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware. 

To score an extra 10% off the prices below, use promo code LABOR at checkout. 

Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

All-Clad 6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
Macy's
All-Clad 6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
This All-Clad slow cooker is a kitchen essential for the upcoming chilly months and holiday season. 
$179.99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $224.99)
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
Macy's
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
Serve your guests or family the perfect roasted chicken with this All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster.
$100 (REGULARLY $170)
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
Throw away those aluminum pans for your homemade lasagna and get this All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan. With easy-to-grip ergonomic handles, this All-Clad pan is perfect for everyday use.
$120 (REGULARLY $200)
All-Clad Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set
Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set
Even if you're not in the market for new cookware, you might be tempted by this price for such good quality. This All-Clad pot set is crafted 3-layer PFOA-free nonstick system and a durable base that prevents warping and scratching.
$349.99 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $839.99)
All-Clad Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Macy's
All-Clad Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Meet your new go-to frying pan, featuring a copper core that provides excellent heat conductivity and distribution.
$249 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $375)
Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Crock Set
All-Clad
Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Crock Set
Macy's
Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Crock Set
All-Clad
Save $100 on this gleaming all-in-one set, which includes a solid spoon, slotted spoon, fork, turner, ladle and utensil crock to hold them all.
REGULARLY $169.99

