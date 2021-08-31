Macy's Labor Day Sale: Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off
Labor Day is almost here and Macy's had launched tons of deals for their Labor Day sale event. Get ready to host with the most and take 30% off All-Clad cookware at Macy's. Exclusively at this Macy's sale event, shoppers get an extra 10% off using the promo code LABOR. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones.
Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.
To score an extra 10% off the prices below, use promo code LABOR at checkout.
Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.
See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.
