Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Pics

A baby makes three! Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font has welcomed her first child, a baby boy. On Monday, the country music superstar shared the news that she and her husband, Jonah Font, welcomed their son, Forrest, over the weekend.

"After 37 hard hours of labor, finally getting to push, and ending up having an emergency c section and being put under, Forrest Henry Font made his debut," she wrote on Instagram. "🤍 Thank you to our incredible medical team at St Thomas Midtown for taking incredible care of us and making a really scary experience as calm and comfortable as possible for our little family. Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him 🥹 Thank you Lord for the gift of this perfect boy and this magical time. We are so in love 🤍."

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Maddie's post led with a picture of little Forrest swaddled in a gray blanket with a matching hat with his name written across the top. Next to the sleeping baby is a board with his stats reading: "Forrest Henry 9.9.2023 4:03pm 7lb 10oz."

The pictured that followed was of Jonah sweetly gazing down at his little boy.

Giving her followers a look at what she had been through, Maddie ended her post with a picture of her sleeping in her hospital bed, as her son lies in the bassinet beside her.

Maddie's news was met with love from fellow country musicians.

"CONGRATS!!!!!," RaeLynn wrote.

"Yayyyyy! Congrats mama! ❤️," Gabby Barrett added.

"Awwwwwwwww congrats mommmmma," Jana Kramer said.

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Last month, Maddie gave her followers an update and a look at her and Jonah's "Baby-Q." The "Woman You Got" singer also shared her little boy's sweet nickname.

"Had the most magical Baby-Q yesterday at our house with our Nashville family! 🍔⛱️ We are so blessed to have such an incredible village here 💙 Baby boy we are ready for you bubba!," she wrote.

In April, ET confirmed that Maddie and Jonah were expecting their first child.

"Baby BOY Font coming this September! 💙Jonah & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man’s parents 🥹 thank you @tristancusick for capturing this special moment 🤍," Maddie wrote at the time on Instagram.

In the photos, Maddie is cradling her baby bump. In one of the photos, Jonah has his hand over the top half of her baby bump as Maddie flashes a glowing smile. According to People, the happy couple found out about her pregnancy in January. She told the outlet that she surprised Jonah with "a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work."

RELATED CONTENT: