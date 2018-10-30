Dancing with the Stars has birthed a new couple, but this time it’s contestants’ family members finding love!

A source confirms to ET that Maddie Ziegler is dating Stevie Wonder’s son, Kailand Morris, after meeting the 17-year-old thanks to their siblings competing on the ABC series’ all-kids version, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

Ziegler's 14-year-old sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, competes against Morris’ 13-year-old brother, Mandla Morris, on the program.

The two posted similar pics from what appeared to be a recent fun theme park double date.

“Love these people too much !!” Ziegler, 16, captioned a photo of the pair with another couple.

Morris, a model who has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, shared another pic of the foursome with two heart emojis.

Morris is from Wonder’s former marriage to fashion designer Kai Millard Morris.

Earlier this month, DWTS contestant Milo Manheim confirmed to ET that his dance partner, Witney Carson, had been trying to hook him up with Ziegler.

However, while he didn’t give a reason, he was adamant the two wouldn’t be heading out on any dates.

"I love Maddie, she's a great girl, but it's not going to happen...” Manheim said. “It's just not going to happen."

ET has reached out to Ziegler’s and Stevie Wonder's reps for comment.

