Can you Vogue like Madonna?

The pop superstar holds dance auditions with social media star Josh Ostrovsky, aka the Fat Jewish, in her new commercial for the Beauty Roller for her skincare line MDNA Skin.

The blonde's newest drop is a sleek, black, skin-contouring tool with Ultra-Infrared Energy powered by pure, high-density carbon that lifts and tones the face and body -- Madonna's secret weapon for smooth, sculpted perfection. The luxe tool can be used on the jawline, cheeks, neck and legs to eliminate cellulite (yes, please!).

In the video, the performer, 60, explains the product reminds her of dancing via the movement of the product rolling across the skin, referring to it as "savage viscerality." Only Madonna can make a beauty tool this sexy, right?

Get a sneak peek of the commercial below before the full-length is released on Tuesday.

