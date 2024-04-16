Becoming a Sam's Club member might be your biggest money-saving move this year, especially if you have a big event — like a 2024 wedding — on the horizon.

Sam's Club membership perks are details your parents and budget-savvy friends have probably gushed about. You likely know all about their in-store bakery filled with freshly baked buttery cinnamon rolls and delicious custom treats. Perhaps you've tagged along with a friend while shopping Sam's Club aisles of bulk groceries and multi-pack cleaning products. All of this and more is within your reach with a Sam's Club membership.

A Sam's Club membership gives you access to their stores, offering bulk goods and discounted big-ticket items. Since their prices are so marked down, not just everyone can shop their aisles — you have to be a member. Normally $50 for a membership, right now Sam's Club is discounting prices to $14 for a limited time.

As wedding season approaches, Sam's Club is helping shoppers with ways to pull off their special day without breaking the bank. If you're due to walk down the aisle soon or you're planning a large-scale event like a bridal shower or bachelorette party, the exclusive Sam's Club brand, Maker's Mark, can help you save on catering trays and decorations.

Shop Maker's Mark Wedding Essentials

Along with money, Sam's Club will also save you time as you prepare for your big day. Sam's Club has a shop-and-go feature that makes checking out a snap. Simply link a qualifying card to your Sam's account, scan your products into the app as you shop, show the worker at the door, and head out. That's savings on savings on savings.

Below, check out other selections at Sam's Club that will make your wedding day more affordable without skimping on style (your guests will never know the difference).

4 Member's Mark Secrets for Wedding Planning

1. Save on hors d'oeuvres. One of the biggest costs of a wedding is food and Sam's Club has tips and tricks that will help out in the kitchen. Just because the cost is low doesn't mean you're skimping on quality: Sam's Club has high-quality meats and produce, as well as traceable seafood, sashimi-grade salmon and ultra-premium USDA Prime Beef that's hand-trimmed by their expert butchers.

2. Sam's Club offers customizable wedding cakes at a fraction of the price of traditional bakeries. To save money on your wedding cake, consider the viral TikTok hack for cutting major costs on your nuptial desserts. As seen in this TikTok, flowers can be added to Sam's Club's plain white-tiered cake from their custom bakery for a gorgeous upgrade.

3. Cut costs on floral arrangements and bouquets. Sam's Club offers bulk floral arrangements at discounted prices, perfect for centerpieces, bouquets and other wedding decor.

4. Stock up on catering supplies. Sam's Club offers a selection of serving utensils, steam pans, dishes, cutlery, and even charcuterie boards.

These aren't the only ways Sam's Club can help with the future groom and bride's wedding planning. Sam's Club has affordable engagement rings or jewelry to wear as you walk down the aisle, plus folding tables and chairs to seat all your guests as well as decor to help you achieve your dream wedding.

Outside of saying I do — shopping at Sam's Club is one of the best decisions you can make for your wedding day.

