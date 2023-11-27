Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's blockbuster comedy Barbie was honored with the Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute during the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday, and the pair were overwhelmed with gratitude and joy after accepting the special recognition.

Gerwig -- who directed and co-wrote the film -- and Robbie, who produced the movie and starred as the eponymous cultural icon, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith backstage after the show, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

"The Gotham Awards have been part of my experience of being part of the filmmaking community -- especially independent films in New York -- really from the very beginning," Gerwig said of Monday's special tribute to her acclaimed film. "Every time I've gotten to attend this event, it's been inspiring and thrilling to see this group of filmmakers come together and honor their work."

"Honestly, I just feel very blessed," she added. "I never expected I'd get a Gotham Award for Barbie."

The film raked in a staggering $1.44 billion worldwide, making it the 14th highest-earning movie of all time, and Warner Bros. most successful film of the year. Gerwig also has the distinction of being the first female director to helm a film that crossed the $1 billion mark.

Needless to say, Gerwig and Robbie clearly make a powerhouse duo, and the Barbie star teased, "We might be the new, you know, Scorsese and De Niro. Or Scorsese and Leo, you know?"

"What I mean to say is, you have to work with me again at least another four times," Robbie told Gerwig with a laugh.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have had one of the most successful director-actor collaborative relationships in Hollywood, and have worked together on 10 feature films. Notably, Gerwig and Robbie's Barbie managed to earn more money at the box office than all 10 of De Niro and Scorsese's collaborations combined.

Additionally, Scorsese has worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on six feature films, including Killers of the Flower Moon, which marked the first time the acclaimed director has worked with both his frequently recurring stars.

As the awards season truly starts to take off, Barbie is among a small number of films generating a lot of potential Oscar buzz -- but Robbie explained that they are even thinking about that yet.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves," Robbie said. "This is wonderful enough."

"We do not want to jinx a thing," Gerwig added.

Check here for the full list of the night's big winners at the 2023 Gotham Awards.

