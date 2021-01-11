Organization enthusiasts, get your wallets ready -- Marie Kondo has designed a collection for The Container Store!

The tidying expert's new sustainable line, created with Marie Kondo's vision on decluttering and organizing -- the KonMari method -- is filled with everything you need to kiss clutter goodbye.

"I believe that if you tidy your space, you can transform your life. The secret is to discover what sparks joy for you and to give these things a home," Kondo narrates in the campaign video.

"From Japanese-inspired drawer organizers to elegant hangers and handwoven baskets, this collection was designed to hold your cherished items and elevate your everyday routine," the star of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo adds.

The professional organizer's exclusive product line features over 100 sustainably sourced storage and organization items made from bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Designs include drawer dividers, storage boxes, pantry canisters, closet essentials, versatile bins and more.

If you're looking for ways to organize your home office supplies, Kondo's product collection has simple solutions for organizing your work-from-home space, too. Kondo previously spruced up ET's Kevin Frazier's office. Her biggest tip? Organize items in categories and store them vertically upright.

Shop all the products from The Container Store x KonMari collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.

Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14 The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14 The Container Store x KonMari Store small items in these recyclable Hikidashi (means "drawer" in Japanese) boxes. Use them as 14 organizers or seven covered boxes. $39.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer The Container Store x KonMari We love the unique look and function of the diagonal compartments in this bamboo organizer. Perfect for decluttering a junk drawer. $49.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters The Container Store x KonMari Elevate the pantry with these elegant ceramic canisters to store flour, sugar and other dried goods. Starting $19.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels Pkg/90 The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels Pkg/90 The Container Store x KonMari A set of 90 removable adhesive labels. $7.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger Pkg/5 The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger Pkg/5 The Container Store x KonMari Swap plastic hangers for these sleek aluminum hangers with natural beechwood bars. $12.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Desktop Organizer The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Desktop Organizer The Container Store x KonMari A five-compartment desktop organizer handwoven from naturally durable rattan. $34.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5 The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5 The Container Store x KonMari You can never have too many pouches. This set of five is great for keeping small trinkets in one place. Perfect for on the go. $14.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Wheat Yellow Kawaii Cotton Rope Bin The Container Store Marie Kondo Wheat Yellow Kawaii Cotton Rope Bin These natural cotton bins are versatile and useful in any room. $19.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box The Container Store x KonMari Tired of tangled necklaces and missing earrings? Invest in this chic linen jewelry box with double drawers and 41 compartments. $129.99 at The Container Store

Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box The Container Store x KonMari The Container Store Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box The Container Store x KonMari Keep important documents tidy in this watercolor print box made from recycled paperboard. $14.99 at The Container Store

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's New Year, New You Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off

Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale -- Take an Additional 30% Off

Urban Outfitters Home Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home

Everything You Need to Work From Home