He is a man who needs no introduction, but he will always announce himself anyway: "It's a-me, Mario!" If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, it's time to put on your party outfit, because Friday, March 10 is officially Mario Day, otherwise known as Mar10 Day.

For those unfamiliar with the annual holiday, Mario Day is a yearly celebration of all things Mario. That includes recognizing his death-defying feats, cheering on his adorable friends like Toad and Luigi and defeating his villainous enemies including Bowser and King Boo. And in honor of this special occasion, Amazon and Best Buy are slashing prices across their sites on Mario Nintendo Switch games.

Shop Amazon's Mario Day Deals

Take advantage of Mario Day, not only to celebrate the iconic character but to also get in on the celebratory deals, like discounted copies of your favorite games. Even though it isn't officially Mario Day yet, you can already get up to 40% off select games and save up to $20 on a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise.

You might be looking to gift your friend a copy of Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze for their Nintendo Switch. Or maybe you're just looking for a great deal to finally add Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to your video game collection. Regardless of how you want to celebrate Mario Day, ET has found the best deals on Mario Bros. games and Nintendo Switch accessories below.

Nintendo Switch Mario Game Deals

Mario Party Superstars Walmart Mario Party Superstars Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game? $60 $40 Shop Now at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $350 $345 Shop Now at Amazon $350 $320 GEEK SQUAD CERTIFIED REFURBISHED SWITCH Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

