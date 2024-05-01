Mark Consuelos is opening up about a "passionate" moment he shared with a fellow soccer fan on his most recent trip to Italy. On Tuesday's Live With Kelly and Mark, the married father of three excitedly discussed his weekend trip to support the Campobasso FC soccer club, calling it, "The weekend of all weekends."

The Riverdale alum, 53, shared that his team was a fourth division soccer team that needed to win their game and have another game tie or go a certain way for them to move up in the division.

When both of those things happened, Consuelos shared that all bets were off as the Campobasso crowd went wild. Showing footage of a plexiglass barrier between the fans and the team, Consuelos revealed a sexy moment he shared with a fellow fan.

"I see this lady. Let's call her my aunt," Consuelos quipped. "We look at each other, and she's so excited and there is this glass and we come to the glass and, you know what, I kissed her."

Consuelos' wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, asked if her husband got "footage" of the kiss, which he claims he closed his eyes for.

"That doesn't happen. You never close your eyes!" a shocked Ripa exclaimed.

"I closed my eyes and my back foot went up, like that," Consuelos said, teasing a foot pop.

"That is incredible, like, with an open mouth?" Ripa pressed.

"No, like a smooch, but it was passionate," Consuelos replied, laughing.

Ripa asked her husband if he had "an emotional affair," which he laughed off, saying, "It could have been a guy, by the way, I don't know."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk about his kiss on April 30, 2024 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. - Fox

But Ripa wasn't buying it.

"Don't try to save yourself now! You've already had to qualify this as someone else's aunt," Ripa fired back.

Ripa also noted that the plexiglass that her husband "made out with," had, just moments before been wiped with the naked bodies of sweaty soccer players.

Coincidentally, Consuelos' passionate moment came right before he and Ripa celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and back in February, they returned to the chapel where they tied the knot.

"Gosh, that place is timeless," Consuelos told ET. "It's almost like a time capsule... It's almost exactly exactly the same."

"It's stuck in time," Ripa added with a smile.

Consuelos and Ripa -- who met while working together on the daytime soap opera All My Children -- eloped at the Chapel of the Bells back in May 1996.

Ripa and Consuelos share three kids — Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

In late April, Consuelos and Ripa celebrated their Daytime Emmy nomination with ET at the Time 100 gala.

"I think we've done really good together," Consuelos said at the time. "I was just saying how fast this year, it's probably been the fastest year of my life. We've had a lot of fun."

