Martha Stewart Launches 'World of Martha' on Amazon - Our Favorites from Her New Collection

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Martha Stewart Launches 'World of Martha': Shop Our Favorite Products
Amazon

An expert in hosting gatherings, a top-notch decorator, an incredible home cook, and best friend of cooking buddy Snoop Dogg, the marvelous Martha Stewart is O.G. homemaker goals. 

When it comes to figuring out which spoon to use for soups, what appetizer is best for a dinner party, or how to decorate a cozy guest room, Stewart is the person to turn to for advice. With years of wisdom under her belt, Stewart is now launching a home and kitchen line with Amazon called The World of Martha Stewart.

Stewart explained her reason behind creating this line: "The most beautiful things are simple and functional, but not always easy to find. Now you can shop all the simply beautiful home essentials you need to elevate your living spaces at my curated Amazon store."

Including kitchen tools, cookware, comforter sets, towels, furniture, rugs, home decor and more, The World of Martha Stewart has everything you could imagine for your home goods needs. She has even rounded up her best recipes, like French Toast Two Ways, and, along with the step-by-step directions, she has listed out all the kitchen tools you can shop to bake this sugary goodness to perfection.

If you're ready to decorate and cook just like the ultimate pro Martha Stewart, Amazon has you covered. Ahead, we've gone through her storefront and found the best products you'll want to shop.

Martha Stewart 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Gadget and Tool Set
Martha Stewart 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Gadget and Tool Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Gadget and Tool Set

You'll be cooking like Martha in no time with this 9-piece kitchen tool set that includes a spider strainer, a rhombus ladle, a slotted spoon, a balloon whisk, a long grater and more.

$45
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set

Slice and dice with the best of them using this 14-piece cutlery set. Not only does it come with all sorts of knifes, but the block also looks great on your counter.

$60
Martha Stewart Patterson Stoneware Cake Stand
Martha Stewart Patterson Stoneware Cake Stand
Amazon
Martha Stewart Patterson Stoneware Cake Stand

You don't have to be a baker to use this adorable cake stand. It's a gorgeous way to display store-bought cookies or fresh fruit.

$38
Martha Stewart Naomi Queen Size Quilt Set
Martha Stewart Naomi Queen Size Quilt Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart Naomi Queen Size Quilt Set

Bright yellow and navy come together to create a sunny quilt that comes with two matchings shams. The cotton bedding set is an easy way to freshen up any bedroom. 

$90
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set

Feel like you're at a luxurious spa with these plush towels made with 100% Turkish cotton.

$60
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack Handmade Glass Goblets
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack Handmade Glass Goblets
Amazon
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack Handmade Glass Goblets

These handcrafted glass goblets are an elegant way to serve your beverages and take your tablescape up a notch.

$40
Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

The gold rims on these porcelain plates and bowls add another layer of elegance. Including this pink design, you can choose from six color options. 

$70
Martha Stewart by SAFAVIEH Collection Handmade Marais Scroll Rug
Martha Stewart by SAFAVIEH Collection Handmade Marais Scroll Rug
Amazon
Martha Stewart by SAFAVIEH Collection Handmade Marais Scroll Rug

This stunning rug will add a touch of whimsy to any room. 

$172
Martha Stewart Large Round Iron Mirror
Martha Stewart Large Round Iron Mirror
Amazon
Martha Stewart Large Round Iron Mirror

Hang this mirror in the living room or your bedroom for a charming decor element that is also functional. 

$129
Martha Stewart Secor Accent Bench
Martha Stewart Secor Accent Bench
Amazon
Martha Stewart Secor Accent Bench

Gold metal and velvet upholstery dazzle on this posh accent bench. Place it in your entry way or at the foot of your bed for convenient seating. 

$297

