An expert in hosting gatherings, a top-notch decorator, an incredible home cook, and best friend of cooking buddy Snoop Dogg, the marvelous Martha Stewart is O.G. homemaker goals.

When it comes to figuring out which spoon to use for soups, what appetizer is best for a dinner party, or how to decorate a cozy guest room, Stewart is the person to turn to for advice. With years of wisdom under her belt, Stewart is now launching a home and kitchen line with Amazon called The World of Martha Stewart.

Stewart explained her reason behind creating this line: "The most beautiful things are simple and functional, but not always easy to find. Now you can shop all the simply beautiful home essentials you need to elevate your living spaces at my curated Amazon store."

Including kitchen tools, cookware, comforter sets, towels, furniture, rugs, home decor and more, The World of Martha Stewart has everything you could imagine for your home goods needs. She has even rounded up her best recipes, like French Toast Two Ways, and, along with the step-by-step directions, she has listed out all the kitchen tools you can shop to bake this sugary goodness to perfection.

If you're ready to decorate and cook just like the ultimate pro Martha Stewart, Amazon has you covered. Ahead, we've gone through her storefront and found the best products you'll want to shop.

