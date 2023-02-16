Shopping

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2023: Shop The Best Deals on Cookware, Kitchen Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances_2
Amazon

Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is here ushering in tons of deals to give your kitchen and cookware a refresh. With spring on the way, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again.

You can get big savings on select kitchen appliances for the winter like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon's Presidents Day deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid

Below, shop the best deals from Amazon Presidents' Day sale on bakeware, cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh ahead of spring. 

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart

This versatile piece of cookware can be used on the stovetop or in the oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

$168$100
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$70
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$200
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$36
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

One pot cooking means there are less dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. 

$50$40
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

With the help of our trusty dutch oven, this year we'll be doing everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$445$392

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Amazon
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. 

$146$80
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$80
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 

$250$180
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Brew a perfect cup of coffee, tea, hot cocoa or iced beverage in under one minute at the touch of a button.

$150$120
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130$90
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve.

$30$20
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
Amazon
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods. 

$100$80
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle has a sleek, straight-forward design and built to serve you for the future.

$36$25
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Kitchen Tool Deals

McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
Amazon
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set

With this 20-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$110$80
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Amazon
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. 

$36$25
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$15
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

With over 54,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. 

$40$25
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$20$11
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale. 

$20$10
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$35$27
WITH COUPON
Huski Wine Chiller
Huski Wine Chiller
Amazon
Huski Wine Chiller

The Huski Wine Chiller is the ultimate wine accessory whether you're at home or on the go. Keep wine chilled for up to six hours with no ice needed. 

$85$70

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals to Shop Now: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale Is Live: Shop The Best Deals on Home and Kitchen Upgrades

The Internet's Favorite Caraway Cookware Set Is Nearly 30% Off Now

Save Up to 30% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers

The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Highly-Rated Single-Serve Coffee Makers

The 14 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers to Shop Now

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now — Shop The Collection

Nespresso's Newest Coffee and Espresso Makers Are On Sale at Amazon

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Macy's Big Home Sale 2023

Samsung Has Huge Deals on Appliances During Its President’s Day Sale

 