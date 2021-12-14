The holidays are nearly here, and although the time to shop is running out, you’ve still got the power to grab some great gifts for your loved ones. With great power comes great responsibility, and picking out that perfect present for every person on your list can be a truly harrowing mission. But fear not, ET has assembled a list of great gift ideas for the Marvel fans in your life. Get ready to smash the rest of your holiday shopping.

From simple stocking stuffers like a Captain America pizza cutter or a bottle opener inspired by Thor's hammer to the highly collectible Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set, there's a gift out there to make your recipient say, "I still believe in heroes." (you’re the hero in this scenario).

With shipping delays looming over the holiday season in parts of the country, some of these gifts may not arrive in time for Christmas. If you're looking to get something Marvel-related under the tree on time, a gift card to a popular retailer on this list, such as Amazon, is an easy way to save the day.

And don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guides to knock out the rest of your holiday shopping. Here are 10 super great gift ideas for Marvel fans this holiday season.

Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Amazon Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from. $90 AND UP Buy Now

Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Walmart Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Build the famous final battle from "Avengers: Endgame" with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct on-screen sites such as Iron Man's lab, the Avengers' meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine. $69 Buy Now

Thor's hammer bottle opener LMAYTECH via Amazon Thor's hammer bottle opener Bring the God of Thunder's power to every party with this bottle opener inspired by Thor's MCU hammer. With the attached keychain, this gadget is easily portable, but will also make for a great display on your kitchen counter. Just make sure you're worthy of wielding it, as reviewer Steven C. jokes: "I was super excited to use my new bottle opener but was severely disappointed when I couldn't pick it up. It literally was sitting on my front porch for 8 days, I just couldn't pick it up off the floor. I don't get why a bottle opener would be so heavy..." $16 $15 Buy Now

Marvel superhero illusion lamp SJIAHEE via Amazon Marvel superhero illusion lamp This 3D illusion lamp comes with three interchangeable light plates that display Marvel superhero-inspired designs. The lamp itself is dimmable and features 16 color options. This lamp is remote-controlled and touch-operated, and can be charged via USB or powered by AA batteries (not included). $26 Buy Now

Marvel's Captain America Shield pizza cutter Marvel via Amazon Marvel's Captain America Shield pizza cutter If you're searching for a gift for an absolute hero in the kitchen, this Captain America shield pizza cutter could be just the thing. The pizza cutter has a sharp, steel blade with a durable plastic handle and is dishwasher safe for quick and easy slicing and clean up. $14 Buy Now

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego via Amazon Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. This Lego Infinity Gauntlet -- intended to be built by adults -- will make for an awe-inspiring Avengers display. $70 $54 Buy Now

