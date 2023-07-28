Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is poised to be one of the biggest PS5 games of 2023. Arriving in October, the game itself has been available to preorder since June. If you're excited for the new game, Sony also plans to release a themed PlayStation5 in September to celebrate the release.

Preorders for Sony’s new limited-edition Spider-Man PlayStation 5 console and its matching accessories are available now. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle includes a custom Spider-Man console and DualSense wireless controller with designs based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Spidey fans will also receive a digital copy of Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game once it arrives on October 20.

This is the first limited-edition PS5 since the console launched in 2020. The new console features red-and-black faceplates inspired by the new Spider-Man game. The responsive vibrations of the DualSense wireless controller bring Peter Parker’s symbiote abilities and Miles Morales’ bio-electric skills to your fingertips. With adaptive triggers, you'll be able to experience the experience the excitement of web-swinging traversal while mastering acrobatic moves.

All the Spider-Man gear is set to ship on September 1, but we expect the PS5 bundle to sell out very quickly, so you'll have to move fast. If you don't need a new PS5 console, the limited-edition DualSense controller from the bundle can be purchased separately at Amazon and Walmart.

Below, you can also pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 video game. Dive into a brand new, darker Marvel's Spider-Man story as you swap between both Spider-Men exploring an expanded New York. The incredible power of the symbiote forces Peter and Miles to face the ultimate test of strength, both inside and outside the mask, as they balance their lives, friendships and their duty to protect those in need.

To level up your gaming experience even further, check out our guides to the best PS5 accessories, 4K gaming TVs and more of the most anticipated video games of 2023.

