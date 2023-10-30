Mary Lou Retton is speaking out for the first time since her serious hospitalization earlier this month. The 55-year-old former Olympian took to her Instagram account on Monday to share her first official statement since her health scare.

"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," she began. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!"

The gymnast also shares that she's still "with family continuing to slowly recover," and adds that she's "staying very positive" amid her "long and slow" recovery.

Thanking fans for respecting her privacy, Retton adds, "When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all."

Retton was hospitalized earlier this month and her daughters reported that she was "fighting for her life" in the ICU as she battled a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton's daughters, McKenna Kelley and Shayla Shrepfer, have both updated fans on their mother's condition as she has made positive strides and suffered a "pretty scary setback."

But last week, Retton returned home with her family to recover. Retton's daughters set up a Spot Fund account to help with the cost of hospital bills. It had a $50,000 goal and has surpassed $450,000.

