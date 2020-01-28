Matt Bomer Addresses Tom Brady Biopic Rumors

Matt Bomer is opening up about potentially playing a football legend.

The 42-year-old actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and revealed how he feels about the suggestion that he should play Tom Brady in a future biopic.

"First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady," he quipped. "Second of all, I think there are more chapters in the biopic of Tom Brady. I think by the time they're ready to make a Tom Brady biopic I'll be way too long in the tooth for that."

Despite his concerns about eventually being too old to take on the role of the 42-year-old NFL pro, Bomer said, "I'll give a shot, man. Let's do it! Let's get it started here."

During the interview, Bomer also spoke about Kobe Bryant's recent death, which was the result of a helicopter crash.

"Obviously, our hearts go out to all the families involved," Bomer said of the crash, which killed nine people, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Bomer went on to praise the late NBA star, revealing how his three sons with husband Simon Hall -- Kit, 14, Henry, 11, and Walker, 11 -- looked up to Bryant.

"We have three sons and whenever we're playing basketball and they're taking a shot that's particularly challenging or defies the odds, they always go, 'Kobe!'" he shared. "I think it's such a testament to who he was and what he gave that game, that kids all around the world, when they want to channel greatness, they say his name."

"One of our kids last night asked me, 'Can I still say Kobe when I do something great?'" Bomer continued. "And I said, 'Now more than ever, buddy.'"

