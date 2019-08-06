Matt Damon Gets New Tattoo Honoring His 4 Daughters -- Pics!

Matt Damon has chosen a very special way to honor his four daughters!

On Monday, L.A. tattoo artist to the stars Daniel Stone (aka Winter Stone) posted a black-and-white photo on social media of the 48-year-old actor's arm, now featuring all four of his daughter's names, Alexia, 20, Isabella, 13, Gia, 10, and Stella, 8, written in cursive. The girls' names are right beside "Lucy," the Oscar winner's tattoo honoring his wife, Luciana Barroso.

"FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella," Stone captioned the touching post. "Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON."

The tattoo artist, who has created artwork for everyone from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Chrissy Teigen, also posted a photo of himself and the Jason Bourne star.

After a two-year hiatus from acting gigs, not counting cameos and Saturday Night Live appearances, Damon is back in front of the camera with a number of projects due out in the coming months, beginning with Ford v Ferrari opposite Christian Bale.

Last month, fans learned that he and longtime pal Ben Affleck are collaborating on The Last Duel, a revenge thriller based on a book by Eric Jager. Not only are Affleck and Damon starring side by side for the first time since Dogma in 1999, they are also co-writing the script alongside industry veteran Nicole Holofcener.

The movie centers on the last officially recognized judicial duel in France in 1386. It was between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris. The former accused the latter of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges, prompting the duel.

However, Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, didn't hesitate to share some reservations about the project with ET while promoting his new film, Light of My Life, last month.

"They’ll be playing medieval knights of some sort, so I’m not sure that’s going to work," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, there they’ll be on screen together and it’ll be lovely."

See more on Damon below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Casey Affleck Reacts to Brother Ben and Matt Damon Working Together Again (Exclusive)

Matt Damon and Wife Show PDA During Vacation with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in Ibiza: Pics

'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale Bring Speed to the Big Screen

Related Gallery