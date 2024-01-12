Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon are dueling over their tight pants. On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor participated in Fallon's signature, musical sketch about his tight pants.

Fallon, wearing a striped shirt, bowl cut wig, and, of course, tight white pants, danced as he sang about being the only one with tight pants on.

The host's solo song didn't last for long, though, as the curtain behind Fallon soon opened to reveal McConaughey in equally tight white pants. McConaughey, who wore a striped shirt, wig and sunglasses, joined Fallon doing a hilarious dance and singing about his tight pants.

"I can wiggle in the middle knowing I'm the only guy that's wearing tight pants. I'm the only one!" McConaughey sang, much to Fallon's dismay, as the host told him, "Wow, slow down there, Captain. You say people are talking about your tight pants down a the village square? Well, I find that hard to believe, because ever since I moved to this town everyone that I know has been talking about my tight pants."

"Woah," McConaughey answered. "Now that's top shelf negatory there, Rookie Nuts, 'cause ever since I was born, I've been making sure that my pants were all tight, all tight, all tight."

The men continued arguing about who had the tightest pants, with McConaughey telling Fallon, "I'm the only one who gets to wear tight pants in this town! You got it?"

After some back-and-forth, Fallon conceded, "Loud and clear, Buccaneer. I guess I'll find a new town."

The guys ended the sketch with another song and dance.

During the interview portion of McConaughey's Tonight Show appearance, the actor discussed his life with his family, which includes wife Camila Alves and their kids Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

"The holidays were great. They're not really done, it doesn't feel like," he admitted. "You've got Christmas, you've got New Year. Everyone's got that, right? But I've got a son with a birthday the 28th of December, I've got a daughter with a birthday the third, I've got a mother with a birthday the seventh."

"When they were younger, you could kind of merge Christmas into the New Year's / birthday, 'Hey kiddos, it's all one big party.' They don't play that game anymore," he added. "... We've had more damn cakes in our house. And so we're still going. My wife's got [a birthday] coming up at the end of the month. When we make it past Valentine's Day, the rest of the year is smooth."

In a 2020 interview with ET, McConaughey gushed over his kids and being a dad.

"I've learned that fatherhood is a verb, it's not just about being half of making the child. It's the verb of the work you do after your children are born and there's a great, incredible responsibility and privilege to be in that position," he said. "... What better job could we have? What better legacy could we leave behind than our children?... My favorite project I've ever worked on is fatherhood and I'm trying to do my best at it."

Watch the video below for more on McConaughey.

