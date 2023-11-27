Giving Tuesday, a day for celebrating, championing and partaking in philanthropic efforts and charitable generosity, lands on Nov. 28 this year, and Matthew Perry's family is sharing a message with his fans, asking for support in carrying on his legacy of helping others.

The Matthew Perry Foundation, which officially launched on Nov. 3, describes itself as the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction."

On Monday, Perry's family released a statement to ET, expressing their desire to build the foundation into a force for good among those struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

"It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy," the statement shared. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Perry's famous stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison, took to X(Twitter) on Monday, to share a link to the foundation's website, and encouraged followers to consider supporting the cause.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday," Morrison wrote. "Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The actor was a passionate advocate for drug and alcohol recovery programs throughout his life, having battled substance abuse for the majority of his own life.

In an interview with the New York Times in November 2022, Perry said he "probably spent $9 million or something" over the course of several decades in an effort to get sober and went to rehab some 15 times.

Prior to his tragic drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, Perry said that while Friends may have been what he was best known for, it wasn't what he hoped people would most remember him for.

In a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast, the actor said he would like to be remembered for who he was as a person and those he assisted.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," Perry told the audience during the live taping.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry said. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

