Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and co-creator of Mayans M.C. has been fired by FX, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Disney TV Studios, FX and Sutter's rep for comment.

In a letter sent to staff of Mayans and obtained byThe Hollywood Reporter, Sutter explained that he was dismissed following an investigation into complaints levied against him from employees.

"As you know, I've removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show," he wrote of his presence on season two on the series. "It appears that philosophy has backfired. It's been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that's how Disney has interpreted it. I'm sure it's true."

Sutter added that the dismissal came from FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, adding, "At least being fired for being an abrasive d**k is on brand."

"I deeply apologize if I've made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite," he continued. "But clearly I've not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew."

Sutter's contentious management style is not a new issue. Last year, during an interview with THR, Sutter discussed a framed letter on his wall that he received for "unprofessional behavior" on the set of Sons of Anarchy.

"The reason why that letter was hung up in the first place and the reason why it's still there is not about like, 'F**k you, I'm a bad ass.' It's about, 'I'm a f**kin' idiot and that behavior creates f**king lawsuits,'" he told the outlet at the time.

Sutter's termination at FX will reportedly not affect his overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. The showrunner, who also created The Bastard Executioner for FX, has previously stated his plans to step down from Mayans M.C. after season two comes to an end.

Currently, Mayans M.C. is just weeks away from the season two finale, which will air on Nov. 5.

