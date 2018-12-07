Cheers to new talent!

On Friday, the 2019 GRAMMY Awards announced the eight nominees in the coveted category of Best New Artist. Just to give you an idea, past winners in the category include Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Maroon 5, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith and Chance the Rapper.

While a few of this year's nominees, like Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha, already have hits on the charts, several other artists recognized in the category are lesser known -- but doesn't mean their standout talent is any less.

Here's a look at this year’s nominees:

Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle, a R&B sister duo comprised of Chloe and Hailey Bailey, were originally discovered by Beyoncé after covering one of her songs on YouTube. They toured with the Carters this past summer on the On the Run II Tour and dropped their debut album, The Kids Are Alright, which features standout tracks "Grown" and "Warrior (From A Wrinkle in Time)." The Kids Are Alright is also nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album, competing against The Carters' Everything Is Love.

Luke Combs

A country music singer/songwriter from North Carolina, by way of Nashville, Combs released his first major label album, The One’s for You, in 2017, which included the hit songs "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours" and "One Number Away," all of which made it to No. 1 on country radio.

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet, an American rock band comprised of brothers Josh, Sam and Jake Kiszka and pal Kyle Hauck, released their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, in October, though it was their second EP, From the Fires, that also earned them a Best Rock Album nomination this year. The group was also nominated for Best Rock Song, for "Black Smoke Rising," and Best Rock performance, for "Highway Tune."

H.E.R.

Gabriella Wilson's stage name stands for Having Everything Revealed. H.E.R. was previously nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards as well as the 2018 BET Awards and earned a total of five GRAMMY nominations this year, including Album of the Year, for her self-titled debut, plus Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song, for "Focus."

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, a British-born pop star, is known for her hits, “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris, “Be the One" and, of course, “New Rules.” Her latest single, with "Electricity" with Diplo and Mark Ronson's Silk City, was also nominated for Best Dance Recording. Dua earned a New Artist of the Year nomination at this year's American Music Awards and won two Brit Awards in 2017 for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

Margo Price

Margo Price is a country singer and songwriter from Illinois, also by way of Nashville, who's quite big in the U.K. Her second album, All American Made, reached No. 1 on the U.K. Country Album chart, and she performed at last year's Glastonbury Festival, following in the footsteps of such acts as Bon Iver, M.I.A and Solange Knowles.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is an up-and-coming pop star who's written hits for all of your faves, from Selena Gomez to Nick Jonas to Eminem. Rexha found chart success with several collabs -- including "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line," which was also GRAMMY nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance -- and released her debut album, Expectations, this summer.

"I’ve been working really hard for the last 10 years and to finally have some kind of success is really cool and it’s exciting,” Rexha recently told ET. "And to see my parents really proud, I just hope to keep doing what I’m doing because I really love what I do, like, a lot."

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith is a British songstress you may know from her appearances on Drake's "playlist," More Life. Her debut album, Lost & Found, was released this past summer and includes standout track "February 3rd" and "Where Did I Go?" She also collaborated with fellow GRAMMY nominee, Kendrick Lamar, on the song “I Am” for the Album of the Year-nominated Black Panther soundtrack.

