Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of harassing and fat-shaming one of her former cameramen, who claims in a new lawsuit he was subjected to watching her have sex with another woman while sitting next to him in an SUV.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Emilio Garcia claims that on or around June 2022, he was traveling with Megan while she was on tour in Ibiza, Spain. During that trip, Garcia claims he was in an SUV with Megan and three other women when, suddenly, Megan and another woman started "having sex right beside" him.

Garcia claims he "could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country." He claims he felt "embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."

In a statement to ET, the GRAMMY winner's lawyer, Alex Spiro, denied the accusations on her behalf.

"This is an employment claim for money -- with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her," Spiro said. "We will deal with this in court."

The following day, Garcia claims Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, inquired with him as to whether he was in the SUV the prior night. Garcia claims he confirmed he was in the SUV, and that's when Megan allegedly instructed, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

Soon after, Garcia claims he was subjected to Megan fat-shaming him and calling him "fat b**ch" and telling him to "spit your food out," and that "you don't need to be eating."

Garcia claims he contemplated quitting his job as Megan's cameraman "due to Stallion's possessiveness combined with lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him." He had confided as much to a makeup artist, and when Megan allegedly got wind of Garcia's plans to quit, he claims she "drunkenly FaceTimed" him. In that conversation, Garcia claims he expressed he was being underpaid but they later reached "an understanding," with Megan affirming, 'We're good."

But at some point in June 2023, Garcia claims Megan's management company, ROC Nation, "unexpected reached out to [him]" the day before a scheduled gig "and informed him that his services would no longer be required."

Garcia claims he was misclassified as in independent contractor while working as Megan's personal cameraman who "worked in excess of 50 hours under close scrutiny and explicit direction of Stallion who continuously contacted [him] at all hours, directing him to brainstorm TikTok videos, to edit content that [he] had not captured, and complete various assignments."

He claims he was initially hired at a flat-rate of $4,000 per month but the pay structure changed to a "pay-per-task system" in which he had to invoice each assignment. Due to this change in pay structure, Garcia claims he earned significantly less.

Garcia, who claims he was explicitly instructed by Megan not to engage with other clients, claims he started working as her personal cameraman in July 2018 but was misclassified as an independent contractor despite being required to work regular eight-hour days. He claims he was terminated from his job as retaliation for complaining about illegal behavior and failure to properly pay him.

Garcia is suing for harassment, unpaid wages and other damages.

