Meghan King didn't walk away from her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens empty-handed. The 38-year-old former reality star appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the host brought up her short-lived marriage to Cuffe, the nephew of President Joe Biden.

Meghan and Cuffe split in December 2021 after just two months of marriage.

When Cohen asked if Meghan's marriage to Cuffe would have lasted longer had they taken more time to get to know one another before tying the knot, she replied, "No, it would have gone on shorter. It never would have gone on."

Meghan and Cuffe tied the knot weeks after going Instagram official in 2021. She has previously shared that they met on a dating app.

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden attended Meghan and Cuffe's wedding. When asked if the president knew that Meghan was a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan replied, laughing, "I think the president is well aware of the Housewives at this point."

And President Biden even gifted the former couple with a special wedding present.

"This beautiful crystal bowl with the presidential seal on it," Meghan shared, revealing that she got to keep it, but adding, "No, Andy, it was not [worth it]."

In addition to her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and baseball player Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2021. Meghan and Jim share three kids.

