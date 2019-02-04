Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t regular royals, they’re cool royals!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t fazed by one candid youngster when they visited Bristol, England, last week.

The couple visited the Bristol Old Vic theater during their public outing, going inside the newly renovated space to learn more about it. In one newly surfaced clip, a young boy is explaining the stage to Harry and Meghan, saying, "You can’t just be f**king around on the stage. You have to stand your ground.”

The moment caught the royals off-guard, with Meghan bursting out laughing and Harry jokingly crouching down to the boy’s level to ask him what he had just said.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are currently expecting their first child together in late April. Harry is already the godfather to several of his friends’ children and, of course, the fun uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kiddos, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Harry spoke about his impending fatherhood just last week at the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, saying, “As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation.”

