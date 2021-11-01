Meghan Markle's go-to superfood latte is on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list!

Oprah Winfrey wrote on Oprah Daily that her royal Montecito neighbor introduced the woman-led wellness brand Clevr, in particular the instant latte blends made with adaptogens and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. Oprah's Favorite Things includes the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit ($74), which comes with the Golden SuperLatte, Chai SuperLatte and a portable milk frother.

"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too," Oprah shares.

Clevr's SuperLatte blends are 100% plant-based and have no added sugar. According to Clevr, the blends are formulated with organic arabica coffee and vegan creamers, plus organic ashwagandha for stress reduction, lion's mane mushroom for brain health, reishi for immunity and probiotics to aid digestion.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list boasts a total of 110 holiday gifts, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the list. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon. This year's Favorite Things highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle.

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

