It looks like Meghan Markle is a big fan of her Suits wardrobe! The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex made two private appearances in Canada this past week -- one at a women's center in Vancouver and one at Justice for Girls, an organization that promotes social justice as well as an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls who live in poverty.

And while the duchess' philanthropic work was definitely the highlight of the outings, her cream cable knit sweater is also causing a stir.

The account @whatmeghanwore claims that the top from The Row is a recycled piece that Meghan wore in 2013 on season three of the former actress' show, Suits.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Suits costume designer Jolie Andreatta shared just how much Markle loved her onscreen outfits.

"Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes. We’d always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel’s clothes," Andreatta said. "Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store."

After Markle's big day out in Canada, ET spoke with Zoe Craig Sparrow, the co-director of Justice for Girls.

"The duchess was extremely kind and gracious and she put all of us at ease," she recalled of the meeting. "She really was so well informed in all of the issues that we discussed and her passion for social justice was clear. We really honestly had a really enjoyable conversation with her -- two-way discussion. We shared, we listened together and overall she made it such a pleasant experience."

Markle is currently in Canada with her young son, Archie, while her husband, Prince Harry, finishes up some meetings and scheduled appearances in the U.K.

The couple shocked fans and the royal family last week when they announced their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Since then, Prince Harry has made an Invictus Games announcement and attended a Rugby League event at Buckingham Palace. He has also met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William to discuss his future. After the meeting, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement saying the royal family was "entirely supportive" of the Sussexes' desire to branch out, but added that they are still working out the details.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Delivers Perfect Response to Meghan Markle Questions This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Inside Meghan Markle's Visit to Justice for Girls Center in Canada (Exclusive)

Archie Has Only Met His Royal Cousins 'a Handful of Times'

Meghan Markle Visits Charity Supporting Young Women in Vancouver

Related Gallery