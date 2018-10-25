Megyn Kelly will be off the air for the remainder of the week.

The 47-year-old Megyn Kelly Today host will not appear on her NBC morning show on Thursday or Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report comes after Kelly made comments defending blackface as part of Halloween costumes earlier this week. Questioning why the practice was racist, Kelly said, "Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character."

Kelly has since apologized, both in an email sent to her colleagues and on her morning show. She also invited a panel of speakers to discuss why blackface is offensive on Wednesday's Megyn Kelly Today.

Following the controversial remarks, the House of Cards cast cancelled their scheduled appearance for next week on Kelly's show.

As The New York Times previously reported, Megyn Kelly Today is likely to end before 2019. Those discussions, though, had reportedly been happening prior to Kelly's comments, with sources telling THR that the TV host was "expressing a desire to return to news and political coverage." Prior to her NBC run, Kelly was on Fox News.

In addition to her show reportedly ending, Kelly is no longer with her talent agency, CAA, THR reports. A source told the news outlet that Kelly herself sought new representation because of the agency's work with NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. She was reportedly fielding an offer from UTA, but its co-president, Jay Sures, pulled out following the host's comments, a source close to the situation tells THR.

Kelly has also hired an attorney, Bryan Freedman, which, THR says, is a likely sign that she's preparing to fight NBC regarding the terms of her exit from the network.

