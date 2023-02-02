With Valentine's Day less than two weeks away, now's your chance to score a sweet gift for your Valentine at an even sweeter discount.

For the first time ever, jewelry brand Mejuri is offering 15% off of all diamond jewelry during the brand's Diamond Week Sale. To secure this deal, you'll have to act fast: the sale is on now through Tuesday, February 7.

Beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Oprah, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, Merjuri's mission is to design fine jewelry at an accessible price point. In an effort to reduce overconsumption, each of their pieces is built to last from high-quality materials. The brand also places an emphasis on sustainability: They use 80% recycled gold and prioritize working with Responsible Jewellery Council-certified suppliers.

Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself to rarely discounted jewelry, you can feel good about your Mejuri purchase in more ways than one. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop during Mejuri's first-ever Diamond Week. Remember, These deals end Tuesday, February 7, but be sure to place your order by Monday, February 6 to ensure your package arrives by Valentine's Day with standard shipping.

Diamonds Station Necklace Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. $375 $319 Shop Now

LA Dôme Ring Mejuri LA Dôme Ring "I got this ring (for myself) as a 10th wedding anniversary present, and I will treasure it forever," raved one reviewer about this sculptural ring. "It is an absolute stunner and I get so many compliments. The diamonds shine so brightly even though they are small, and the ring itself is a standout, even without the stones. This piece is a 'star' for sure." $550 $468 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

