Memorial Day 2023: A Pet Parent’s Guide to Keeping Your Dog or Cat Calm and Happy

By Rebecca Rovenstine
A Guide to Keeping Pets Calm
Memorial Day sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings for the rest of the summer. Along with deliciously grilled meats, backyard games like bocce ball and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.

While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.

Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.

Calming Pet Clothing

Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket
Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket
Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket

Like swaddling an infant, the Thundershirt works in the same way by applying constant pressure to your dog's torso which many find soothing.

$45
Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket
Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket
Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket

Cats can also try the soothing pressure of a thunderjacket — if they'll let you put it on.

$42$40
Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats
Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats
Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats

Infused with a calming cat pheromone, some cats may find anxiety relief with these collars.

$27
BHPGFD 4-Pack of Pheromone Collars
BHPGFD 4-Pack of Pheromone Collars
BHPGFD 4-Pack of Pheromone Collars

Similar to the cat collar, this collar uses a dog pheromone to help your canine feel more calm.

$25

Calming Pet Treats

NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats
NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats
NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats

Hemp seed and melatonin are used in these calming cat treats.

$14
Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs
Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs
Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs

These calming dog chews made with ingredients like ginger root, chamomile, valerian root, and l-tryptophan, have a 30-day risk free trial to guarantee if your pup likes them.

$30
Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement
Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement
Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement

Safe for both dogs and cats, these calming treats use Thiamine, L-Theanine, and Colostrum Calming Complex. The treats also have a tasty chicken liver flavor so you won't have to trick your pet into eating them.

$30$18
Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs
Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs
Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs

One of Amazon's highest rated calming treats, with over 600 5-star ratings, these bone-shaped bites use a blend of melatonin, chamomile, valerian root and more.

$25
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care

Purina has a calming supplement for both dogs and cats that you can add to their food. 

$34$31
DOG SUPPLEMENT
$34$29
CAT SUPPLEMENT
Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs
Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs
Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs

Baked with chamomile, lemon balm, L-Theanine and melatonin, these banana and honey flavored treats don't use any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

$19$17

Calming Pet Essentials

Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats
Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats
Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats

Some owners have found success with this hemp oil made for both cats and dogs that's said to relax pets and reduce stress.

$20
FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser
FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser
FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser

This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month.

$35$30
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut-shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35$30
Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats
Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats
Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats

Cats can also feel cuddled and warm in their own cozy and fluffy bed.

$21$18

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

