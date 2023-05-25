Memorial Day sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings for the rest of the summer. Along with deliciously grilled meats, backyard games like bocce ball and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.

While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.

Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.

Calming Pet Clothing

Calming Pet Treats

Calming Pet Essentials

FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser Amazon FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month. $35 $30 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Score 30% Off Fan-Favorite Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Summer Sale

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More

Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure

The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Device Is 20% Off for Memorial Day

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel