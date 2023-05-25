Memorial Day 2023: A Pet Parent’s Guide to Keeping Your Dog or Cat Calm and Happy
Memorial Day sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings for the rest of the summer. Along with deliciously grilled meats, backyard games like bocce ball and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.
While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.
Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.
Calming Pet Clothing
Like swaddling an infant, the Thundershirt works in the same way by applying constant pressure to your dog's torso which many find soothing.
Cats can also try the soothing pressure of a thunderjacket — if they'll let you put it on.
Infused with a calming cat pheromone, some cats may find anxiety relief with these collars.
Similar to the cat collar, this collar uses a dog pheromone to help your canine feel more calm.
Calming Pet Treats
Hemp seed and melatonin are used in these calming cat treats.
These calming dog chews made with ingredients like ginger root, chamomile, valerian root, and l-tryptophan, have a 30-day risk free trial to guarantee if your pup likes them.
Safe for both dogs and cats, these calming treats use Thiamine, L-Theanine, and Colostrum Calming Complex. The treats also have a tasty chicken liver flavor so you won't have to trick your pet into eating them.
One of Amazon's highest rated calming treats, with over 600 5-star ratings, these bone-shaped bites use a blend of melatonin, chamomile, valerian root and more.
Purina has a calming supplement for both dogs and cats that you can add to their food.
Baked with chamomile, lemon balm, L-Theanine and melatonin, these banana and honey flavored treats don't use any artificial ingredients or preservatives.
Calming Pet Essentials
Some owners have found success with this hemp oil made for both cats and dogs that's said to relax pets and reduce stress.
This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month.
The doughnut-shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.
Cats can also feel cuddled and warm in their own cozy and fluffy bed.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Score 30% Off Fan-Favorite Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Summer Sale
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More
Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure
The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale
Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Device Is 20% Off for Memorial Day
The Best Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More
Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel